Karnataka

Impetus given to education and employment of oppressed communities: Bommai

:

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that the government had given impetus to education and employment of the oppressed communities in the State.

Speaking after inaugurating Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti and presentation of Sri Maharshi Valmiki award here, he said that every order dispatched from the Vidhana Soudha was in accordance with social justice and equality that would help uplift oppressed communities. “The best way to show respect to Valimiki is by living as brothers with all communities in society and the concept of ‘Ramarajya’ is to provide equal opportunities to all,” he added.

Stating that the SC/ST communities must not only get justice but also equal opportunity in the system, the Chief Minister added: “I have seen closely the life of hardworking people; justice must be ensured to the last man in society. Love and affection towards the SC/ST communities inspired me to increase the reservation percentage. I must compliment Justice Nagamohan Das and Justice Subhash Adi for giving wonderful reports. Even leaders of all political partes unanimously supported this decision.”  


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Karnataka
Reservation
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 9, 2022 11:00:47 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/impetus-given-to-education-and-employment-of-oppressed-communities-bommai/article65988960.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY