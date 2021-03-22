Impersonation bid busted

Bengaluru

22 March 2021 15:20 IST

Alert officials of the State Reserve Police Force busted a racket and arrested a candidate who had allegedly paid ₹2.5 lakh for impersonation to clear the physical tests for him last Wednesday.

The accused, Mallayya Pujari, was caught when he appeared for the medical test and officials found that a different person was in the video recorded during the physical test.

A detailed questioning led Mallayya to confess that he had paid a middleman, identified as Syed Chimmadh from Bagalkot, who arranged an impersonator to appear as Mallayya to clear the physical and eligibility tests.

Based on the complaint, K.V. Raghavendra, section supervisor, 9th battalion, Parappana Agrahara police, arrested Mallayya charging him with cheating and impersonation. Efforts are on to track down Syed.

A similar incident was also reported at Koramangala, and Madivala police are investigating.