Imperial ‘Khas Durbar’ tradition marks beginning of Navaratri

The ‘Khas Durbar’ or private durbar offered a preview of the imperial tradition when the titular head of the Mysuru royal family, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, ascended the royal throne at the Durbar Hall of Amba Vilas Palace here on Sunday, to mark the beginning of Navaratri inside the palace. The rituals evoked images of the bygone era.

The Navaratri rituals by the Wadiyars conclude with the Vijayadashami procession at the palace on October 8. The Mysuru Wadiyars have been performing the rituals associated with Navaratri without break for centuries now. The tradition of holding the durbar is representational now and conducted only during Dasara. Only a select audience is allowed to watch ‘Khas Durbar.’ It will be conducted once in the evening on the remaining days of the festivities.

Mr. Yaduveer, 26, clad in princely attire, performed the rituals, supervised by a battery of priests. The rituals inside the palace began in the morning with ‘kankana dharana’ or the tying of a sacred thread around the his wrist. He later offered special prayers to Ganapati and Chamundeshwari. ‘Kankana’ was also tied to Trishika Kumari Wadiyar, Mr. Yaduveer’s wife.

The royal horse (Pattada Kudure), elephant (Pattada Ane) and cows (Pattada Hasu) participate in the rituals associated with the festivities of Wadiyars. After the prayers, Mr. Yaduveer arrived at the Durbar Hall amidst the chanting of ‘Bahu Parak’ by courtiers and performed puja to the golden throne before ascending it between 10.45 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Priests from major temples, including Sri Chamundeshwari Temple, Sri Nanjundeshwara Temple in Nanjangud, and temples inside the palace complex offered prasada to Mr. Yaduveer.

Mr Yaduveer and others in the hall stood in attention when the Police Band played the anthem of erstwhile Mysore Kingdom, Kayo Sri Gowri. After this, Mr. Yaduveer descended the throne, concluding the durbar.

The royal family members, including Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, Trishika Kumari and son Aadyaveer Wadiyar, watched the regal proceedings. In view of the Navaratri rituals by the Wadiyars, the entry to the palace was restricted till 2.30 p.m. on Sunday.