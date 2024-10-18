Imperatives of buffer zone around Chamundi Hills emphasised

The slew of construction works around Chamundi Hills and proposed projects for “development works” at the hilltop to cater to pilgrims, underscore the urgency of declaring a buffer zone around the hills.

This is to protect the growing concretisation of the hilltop as also the foothills and to ensure that there is a semblance of ecological continuity of Chamundi Hills which is increasingly turning into a concrete jungle.

Recently, BJP OBC Morcha State president R. Raghu Kautilya opposed the construction of a high-rise structure at the foot of Chamundi Hills and said the project was fraught with ecological danger. He urged the government to declare a ‘’no-construction zone’’ around Chamundi Hills in a radius of 3 km and ensure that only activity that is allied to agriculture be allowed.

Mr. Kautilya blamed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for turning a blind eye to the conservation of heritage, including Chamundi Hills which is a natural heritage site. But successive Chief Ministers have ignored environmental norms and approved a slew of projects atop Chamundi Hills which have turned the sacred site into a concrete jungle.

A few days earlier, former Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa too had levelled serious allegations that there was encroachment of land around Chamundi Hills all of which is a pointer to the imminent environmental threat faced by it.

This brings into focus the long-drawn struggle of various citizens’ group and NGOs which had all along called for the declaration of a buffer zone around Chamundi Hills and freeze construction activity to protect its ecological integrity.

Chamundi Hills and its surroundings had a semblance of greenery and were reckoned to be the last vestiges of wilderness in Mysuru, till about 25 years ago. Despite warnings of the impending runaway growth, the authorities ignored the call for notifying a buffer zone around Chamundi foothills which is now witnessing a slew of housing layouts coming up.

The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) itself is guilty of developing Lalithadri Nagar around Chamundi Hills which triggered the spate of real estate activity. The construction of the Outer Ring Road accelerated the process as a result of which construction and real estate activity are at its peak around Chamundi foothills.

Though the Mysuru Master Plan for 2031 had red-flagged the housing layouts being developed by MUDA around Chamundi Hills, it failed to scrap them and private developers stepped in which only accelerated the concretisation of the area.

The government recently constituted Sri Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority (whose legality has been questioned by the Wadiyars and the issue is in the High Court) chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to regulate development. But it was clear after the very first meeting that its objective was to provide facilities to pilgrims and there was absence of ecological consideration in the mindset of the authority.

NGOs such as the Mysuru Grahakara Parishat, now-defunct Association of Concerned and Informed Citizens of Mysore, and Parisara Balaga have tried to bring pressure on successive governments to scrap commercial development atop Chamundi Hills besides freezing construction around the foothills.

Though such pleas have been ignored in the past, activists say it is better late than never as time is running out for the conservation of Chamundi Hills.

