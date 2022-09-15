‘Imparting proper knowledge on inclusive philosophy of Indian religions needed’

Seers being welcomed at the inauguration of the 29th All-India Madhwa Philosophy Meet in Dharwad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Influenced by Western thinking, people were drifting towards a luxurious lifestyle, which was ultimately leading to loss of peace of mind and there was need for systematic efforts to impart proper knowledge on the inclusive philosophy of Indian religions, Jayatirthacharya Malagi, scholar, has said.

Delivering his keynote address at the inauguration of 29th All-India Madhwa Philosophy Meet in Dharwad on Thursday, Mr. Malagi (president of the sammelan) said that because of western education, a systematic effort was made to develop a dislike towards the country’s religions among the Indian youth and it required to be slowly rectified.

Organising conferences and religious discourses to clear the air and uproot the misconceptions among the youth was the dire need of the hour. Such conferences should lead to discussions about the philosophy of Indian religions, throw light on it and clear the clutter. They would also help enhance moral and ethical values among the people, he said.

Mr. Jayatirthacharya Malagi said that although Muslims ruled India for thousands of years and destroyed Hindu temples, Hindus did not deviate from the Hindu culture. But under British rule, the social and religious fabric got affected as Macaulay changed the education system while Max Muller translated India’s ancient scriptures. Hindus gradually lost interest in Hinduism, he said.

Presiding over the inaugural session, seer of Uttaradi Mutt Satyatma Tirtha Swami said that Madhwa philosophy was not imaginary and was was a valuable gift passed on from the saints for the welfare of society as a whole. “It is time the message of Madhwa philosophy is taken to each and every household,” he said.

Seer of Sosale Vyasaraja Mutt Vidyashreesha Tirtha Swami, seer of Pejawar Mutt Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami delivered discourses.

Surgeon Dr S.R. Koulgudd, Mayor Iresh Anchatageri, and Anantachar Katageri, and Shrimajjagadguru Shankaracharya Sanskrit Pathashala and Manohar Grantha Mala were felicitated on the occasion. Office bearers of Madhwa Mahamandal Harsha Dambal, Krishna Katti and Badarinathacharya also spoke. Subsequently youth session was held and special lecturers were delivered during technical sessions.