Impact of COVID lockdown?

A farmer’s body was found hanging from a tree in his farm in Avarolli village near Khanapur in Belagavi district on Friday.
Kallappa Balekundri, 54, was upset that he was unable to sell the chilli grown in his farm due to the COVID-19 lockdown. “`He had grown nearly 50 quintals of chilli on 2.5 acres, but he was unable to transport or sell them. A few traders he had approached were quoting a low price of ₹500 per quintal. That would have fetched him only ₹25,000 and that would not have sufficed his harvesting charges,”’ police said.
On Friday, chilli was selling at between ₹6,000-7,000 per quintal in the wholesale market and at ₹8,000-10,000 in the retail market in Belagavi.
A pending loan of ₹5.5 lakh taken from banks and some money lenders added to his worry, an investigation officer said.
(Those in distress can call the suicide prevention helpline number 104 for counselling)
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.