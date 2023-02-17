Impact NCD to create awareness on Non-Communicable Diseases in Chamarajanagar

February 17, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - MYSURU

Impact NCD, a unique project to spread awareness about Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) among the rural population of Chamarajanagar district, was launched on Friday.

During the three-year-long programme, Institute of Public Health, Bengaluru, and Siemens Healthineers, India, along with Department of Health and Family Welfare and other key departments of the government will jointly work towards improving the capacity of health systems for prevention, management and follow-up of NCDs.

Deputy Commissioner of Chamarajanagar Ramesh D.S. inaugurated the programme at Dr. Rajkumar Ranga Mandira in Chamarajanagar, said a statement issued by the organisers.

According to the statement, Mr. Ramesh said the number of NCD cases used to be smaller compared to communicable diseases earlier. “Nowadays, due to change in lifestyle, especially unhealthy food habits, stress level, urbanisation, substance use particularly tobacco and alcohol, the percentage of non-communicable diseases is on the rise. Especially lifestyle diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and hypertension are everywhere”, he lamented.

With positive changes in lifestyle, the NCDs can be prevented, Mr. Ramesh said offering the district administration’s support in the endeavour.

As part of the three-year programme, 62 primary health centres in Chamarajanagar will be covered in three phases. “The ASHA workers and community health officers would be specially trained on prevention and continuum of care as per guidelines provided under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS). The patients would be handed over a follow-up booklet with detailed information on care and the elected members of gram panchayat, the Police department and students would be sensitised on alcohol and tobacco abuse. They would also be guided on health food choices and an active lifestyle”, the statement said.

Kailash Yagnik, senior vice-president – Strategy, Siemens Healthineers, India, in the statement, pointed out that premature deaths from NCDs remain a major challenge, leading to considerable loss in productive years of life. Impact NCD, he said, could be instrumental in preventing NCDs in Chamarajanagar district and generating sufficient evidence for a scale-up.

Prashanth N.S., Assistant Director – Research, Institute of Public Health, stressed the need for more projects like Impact NCD on the rising instances of NCDs and an evidence-based approach to address “this leading cause of morbidity and mortality across the world”. “With the support of Chamarajanagar district administration, we aim to take this project to the most remote places in the district”, he said.

Manjula, District Tribal Welfare Officer, Nagaraju, District Surveillance Officer, Ravikumar, District Tuberculosis Officer, Kantharaju, District’s National Vector Borne Diseases Control Programme officer, Shwetanjali from Siemens’ Healthineers India and Taluk Health Officers were also present on the occasion.