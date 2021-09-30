Immoral policing, women security issues discussed

Mangaluru

30 September 2021 21:31 IST

Ways to tackle incidents of immoral policing and crimes against women were among the issues discussed during the interaction between police officers, including Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar, and personnel here on Thursday.

Apart from Mr. Kumar, Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane and Deputy Commissioner of Police (City Armed Reserve) Channaveerappa Hadapad participated in the programme.

Among the other issues that came up for discussion included those related to law and order, police beat system, crime, traffic, staff welfare, police station management, people friendly policing, 112 Emergency Response Support System, public safety act, and vehicle management.

Advertising

Advertising

One sub-inspector, assistant sub-inspector, head constable, constable, and Home Guard from each police station attended the programme.

All inspectors and Assistant Commissioners of Police took part. Two personnel each from Wireless, City Crime Record Bureau, Central Crime Branch, Cyber Economic and Narcotic, and City Special Branch also attended.