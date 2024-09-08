ADVERTISEMENT

Immersion tankers receive good response

Updated - September 08, 2024 08:11 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A large number of people utilised the water tanker deployed by the authorities, to complete the immersion of Ganesha idols, in Mysuru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The immersion tanker deployed by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to facilitate the immersion of Lord Ganesha idols received a positive response from the public. The pollution control board deployed one tanker for this purpose, which visited various parts of the city, including Kuvempunagar, Jayanagar, and areas near Vivekananda Circle.

ADVERTISEMENT

A representative of the board reported that at least 65 people utilised the facility, in addition to the immersion tankers deployed by the Mysuru City Corporation.

The concept of deploying water tankers has been in practice for several years, providing the public with an alternative means to carry out the immersion ceremony. This initiative was introduced following the ban on idol immersion in lakes and other water bodies, as many of the idols contain chemical paints that could harm aquatic life.

While the KSPCB made arrangements for Saturday, the day of the festival, the MCC’s tankers will also be available for public use on September 9 and 11.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Mysore

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US