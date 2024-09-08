Immersion tankers receive good response

The immersion tanker deployed by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to facilitate the immersion of Lord Ganesha idols received a positive response from the public. The pollution control board deployed one tanker for this purpose, which visited various parts of the city, including Kuvempunagar, Jayanagar, and areas near Vivekananda Circle.

A representative of the board reported that at least 65 people utilised the facility, in addition to the immersion tankers deployed by the Mysuru City Corporation.

The concept of deploying water tankers has been in practice for several years, providing the public with an alternative means to carry out the immersion ceremony. This initiative was introduced following the ban on idol immersion in lakes and other water bodies, as many of the idols contain chemical paints that could harm aquatic life.

While the KSPCB made arrangements for Saturday, the day of the festival, the MCC’s tankers will also be available for public use on September 9 and 11.