Immediately look into issue of non-payment of old age pension, HC tells govt.

17 October 2020 01:39 IST

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday directed the State government to immediately look into the grievances of non-payment of old age pension regularly to eligible senior citizens.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi passed the order on a PIL petition filed by Akhila Karnataka Vyyovrudhara Okkoota, organisation working for the social security, health security, and food security of the elderly in the State. Complaining that old age pensions are not released regularly and many elderly have not received pensions under the Sandhya Suraksha Yojane and the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme since January this year, the petitioner has sought directions to the government to immediately release pending pension amounts to the eligible senior citizens.

The petitioner has also sought a direction for upward revision of old age pension as per the direction issued by the apex court, which had directed both the Centre and State government to revise the pension scheme as they were decades old.

Also, the petitioner has sought immediate health inspection by the State health authorities for every senior citizen, at their households/areas, to assess their medical needs and prescriptions besides delivering medicines at their doorstep every month. The petitioner has also sought a midday meal facility for the elderly through Indira Canteen, particularly in Bengaluru city.