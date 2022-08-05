Immediate relief measures ordered in rain-hit areas of Hassan

Naveen Raj Singh, who is secretary in-charge of Hassan, at rain-hit Mosale village in Hassan taluk on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

August 05, 2022 19:16 IST

Medical Education Secretary Naveen Raj Singh, who is also secretary in charge of Hassan district, visited rain-hit areas in Hassan taluk on Friday. Along with Deputy Commissioner R. Girish and other officers, Mr. Singh visited Mosale village in Hassan taluk, where a tank had been overflowing due to heavy rains.

The officer interacted with the local people and instructed the district administration to take immediate relief measures in the rain-hit areas.

He also chaired a meeting with officers in Hassan. Mr. Singh said that the rain-hit people should get relief amount within 24 hours of the incident. “In case of house damage, the affected people should get immediate relief of ₹ 10,000 within 24 hours. The amount could be utilised by the family members to procure most essential things”, he said.

He also asked the officers to be vigilant in places where tanks had been overflowing. There could be chances of tank breach. The administration should keep the emergency response team ready.

Hassan DC Girish told the officers that negligence in responding to the situation would be considered seriously. The erring officials would face disciplinary action, he added.

Hassan ZP CEO Kantaraju, SP Hariram Shankar and others were present in the meeting.