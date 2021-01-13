Immediate leadership change unlikely

Bengaluru

13 January 2021 23:08 IST

Expansion of the Cabinet is expected to put the issue to rest for a while

The expansion of the State Cabinet on Wednesday, pending for several months, is expected to put to rest talk of leadership change — at least for now — multiple sources in the Bharatiya Janata Party said.

It is unlikely that there would be a change in leadership for the “next six months at least”, given that the State budget, byelections, taluk and zill panchayat elections, besides COVID-19 vaccination drive, are lined up ahead.

A faction within the party had been arguing that the delay in high command clearing Cabinet expansion was because it was intrinsically linked to a decision on leadership change. Recently, lodging a complaint against dissident Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Mr. Yediyurappa’s camp had argued that rather than disciplinary action against him, a go ahead for Cabinet expansion would be a fitting reply to quell the talk of leadership change.

The fact that the Chief Minister was allowed to expand the Cabinet, and consistent statements by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh that there was no question of leadership change are being interpreted in the party as central leadership putting its weight behind Mr. Yediyurappa for now.

Ending impasse

Sources in the party credit Mr. Singh for the Cabinet expansion, ending what had become an impasse. “A faction within the party backed by a Central leader from the State had been campaigning hard to depose him, creating an impasse. But Mr. Singh, an outsider to the State’s politics, held wide-ranging consultations and took a fresh look. His inputs played a key role in high command backing the Chief Minister,” a strategist close to the Chief Minister said.

“What this has shown is that the opinion of a faction opposed to Mr. Yediyurappa in the party was being painted as high command’s words,” he added.

“Given Mr. Yediyurappa’s advanced age and health issues, the party is no doubt looking to groom new leadership. He can definitely not lead the government or the party for another term. However, the decision to expand the Cabinet shows the high command is not confident of an alternate leadership yet,” said a senior BJP Minister.

Thorns persist

However, in a faction-ridden party, those opposed to the Chief Minister hit back hard on Wednesday with multiple accusations of nepotism and corruption.

Dissidence has not shown signs of dying down. What has the Chief Minister worried is the reopening of probe into three denotification cases where he is accused of corruption.

In a Narendra Modi-led BJP that prides itself on zero tolerance to corruption, anti-dynastic politics and 75 years age limit as electoral planks, Mr. Yediyurappa, who does not fit on all these counts, seems to have survived yet again for at least now.

“In politics, what ultimately matters in winnability. This has only exposed leadership vacuum in the State BJP,” a senior BJP leader said.