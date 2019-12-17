IMER gets autonomous status

The University Grants Commission has granted autonomous status to Karnataka Law Society’s (KLS) Institute of Management Education and Research (IMER). It will be an autonomous college under the Rani Channamma University.

College governing council chairman R.S. Mutalik told journalists that the college will develop its curriculum based on the needs of time and in association with the industry.

“Admission process will be based on merit and reservation as per the government rules. The institute will focus on research and development and personality development to ensure that students achieve success in life,” he said. It will promote enterprises, startups, and cross-discipline learning.

“IMER, a Belagavi-based management institute, is one of the oldest such institutions in the State. It was founded by public-spirited lawyers and educationalists. It will take up social service, and socially relevant projects, industrial consultancy, and international educational programmes,” he said.

The college had applied for autonomous status in April this year. UGC committee members visited the college a few months ago and inspected facilities for the conduct of curricular, co-curricular and extracurricular activities and support services like hostel, gymnasium, and incubation centre.

KLS was founded by lawyers in 1939. IMER was founded in 1991. It offers two-year full-time MBA programmes recognised by AICTE. It has an annual intake of 120 students. It has received A grade affiliation by NAAC and UGC recognition.

Director Atul Deshpande was present.