IMD withdraws yellow alert for city: respite from rain likely

After nearly a week of heavy rain, there might be some respite, as the yellow alert issued for Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts for the past three days ended on Tuesday and the weather department has not issued any alert for the coming days. IMD has predicted “widespread moderate rains with isolated heavy rains associated with thunderstorms” for the city on Wednesday.

Chief Civic Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said the city administration was relieved that IMD had not extended the yellow alert for the city. “The city has been battered by heavy rain continuously for the past one week. We are relieved that there may be no heavy rain from Wednesday,” he said.

However, heavy rain lashed the city on Tuesday evening. “We are on the ground trying to fire-fight the rain. We are keeping our fingers crossed and hope there is no flooding and widespread damages,” Mr. Giri Nath said, who observed that the intensity of rain had reduced on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, he tweeted: “This is the second most wet rainy season seen by Bengaluru in the last 50 years. The torrential rain from August 30 to September 4 had been five times the normal rainfall. With 162 lakes full, the rain has caused flooding, however, the situation was brought under control quickly and the flooding is localised between two biggest lakes Bellandur and Varthur”.