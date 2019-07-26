IMD withdraws red alert for Kodagu dist.

The India Meteorological Department has withdrawn the red alert issued to Kodagu district in anticipation of heavy to very heavy rain. It now forecasts that there will be normal rainfall during the next four to five days.

However, the district administration has asked the people and the staff deployed for emergency services to remain alert. The existing restrictions on movement of heavy duty container trucks continue to remain in force in Kodagu till the retreat of monsoon and local officials have confirmed that transport and communication has not been affected.

The district administration has mobile squads dedicated to clear tree falls and road blockades as and when they receive information, said authorities. “The PWD roads in the district have not been affected so far and there is no large-scale dislocation of traffic,” said PWD executive engineer Ibrahim.

However, the road leading to Mandalpatti, which is about 15 km from Madikeri, is out of bounds for tourists and locals till August 31. The place is prone to landslides and the soil saturated and hence deemed unsafe. There is no need for alarm as rain seems to be receding and the red alert has been withdrawn, say officials.

The average rainfall for Kodagu for the 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Thursday was 13.29 mm and the cumulative rainfall from January till date (July 25) was 891.28 mm, according to the district administration. The rainfall during the corresponding period last year was 2,506.41 mm.

The rainfall was moderate in the Cauvery catchment area and Bhagamandala received 38.60 mm of rainfall during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday. Rainfall in other places during the same period was 27.4 mm at Sampaji, 17.8 mm at Napoklu, and 19 mm at Hudikeri.