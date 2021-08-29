IMD issues orange alert in some parts of Karnataka

Bengaluru

29 August 2021 01:50 IST

The southwest monsoon has been making its presence felt again after a lull and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has now issued an orange alert in parts of the State.

On Saturday, warning of very heavy rainfall was issued for Sunday to Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, and Shivamogga. Heavy rainfall warning i.e., yellow alert has also been issued for Monday to all these places, as well as Bidar, Kalaburagi, and Yadgir. “Thunderstorm with lightening is likely to occur at isolated places over the State. Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over coastal Karnataka and south interior Karnataka,” said the IMD forecast for the next 24 hours.

Dakshina Kannada has been seeing thundershowers and gusty winds since Thursday. Bengaluru too has seen intermittent showers in parts.

C.S. Patil, Director, IMD, said the monsoon was active over the State and rain was expected till September 1 in many parts.