IMD issues ‘orange alert’ in Kodagu

Heavy rain has been forecast in Kodagu following depression over the Arabian Sea, which is expected to result in heavy downpour in Kerala, coastal Karnataka, and Malnad areas in the State from October 20 to 24.

The India Meterological Department has issued ‘orange alert’ in Kodagu from October 20 to 23 with forecast of rains between 115.50 mm to 204.4 mm. Also, from October 23 to 24, a yellow alert has been issued forecasting rains between 64.5 mm to 115.20 mm.

The Kodagu district administration has urged the public to call the 24x7 control room at 08272-221077 or the WhatsApp number 8550001077 in case of rain-related assistance and flood situation.

The authorities have requested the public to be alert and seek help from them in case of an emergency.

Floods and landslips for two consecutive years have battered Kodagu, causing extensive damage.