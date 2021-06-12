IMD issues orange alert for parts of Karnataka

Bengaluru

12 June 2021 23:15 IST

An orange alert (warning of very heavy rainfall) has been issued to Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts from June 14 to 17 by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru.

In South Interior Karnataka, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Hassan, and Shivamogga have been issued the orange alert for two days (June 16 and 17). These districts have also been issued yellow alert for the preceding days.

Most parts of North Interior Karnataka are expected to receive heavy rainfall from Monday and have been issued a yellow alert. C.S. Patil of India Meteorological Department said Bengaluru is also expected to receive rain over the next two days.

