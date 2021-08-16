IMC Swarnaa Ventures acquires Trillium Flow Technologies

HUBBALLI

IMC Swarnaa Ventures Pvt. Ltd., a joint venture of Hubballi-based IMC and Swarnaa Group of Companies, has announced the successful acquisition of 100% stake in Trillium Flow Technologies India Private Limited (earlier known as Weir India Pvt. Ltd.), a leading player in manufacturing different types of valves.

Originally known as BDK Engineering Industries Ltd., the company was acquired by Wier Engineering Services in 2010 for ₹298.3 crore and then, renamed as Trillium Flow Technologies India Private Limited.

It is a leading player in manufacturing ball valves, butterfly valves, diaphragm valves, safety relief valves and plug valves under the renowned “BDK Valves” brand. It has prestigious clients in Reliance, Adani, ONGC, HMEL, NTPC, JSW, L&T, General Electric, Doosan, Siemens, Ion Exchange and international clientele such as ABB Alstom, Hitachi and Honeywell, among others.

Speaking at the formal function to announce the acquisition, the Chairman of IMC Swarnaa Ventures Pvt. Ltd. Bimal Mehta termed the acquisition a unique transaction which had brought a pioneering leader in valve manufacturing back in the hands of Indians.

Co-Chairman of IMC Swarnaa Ventures V.S.V. Prasad said that the company was confident of taking Trillium Flow Technologies to the next level with the support of the employees, customers and all other stakeholders and restore the company to its earlier reputation.

“The 56 year metals trade experience of IMC Group combined with RDSO standard manufacture expertise of Swarnaa Group will add an unparalleled growth to the new acquisition,” he said.

Directors Shyam Mehta and Mounika Kore and others were present.