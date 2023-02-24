Imbibe the spirit of NEP which supports entrepreneurship, says AICTE chairman

February 24, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - Belagavi

Educated youth should contribute to the economy by turning entrepreneurs, AICTE chairman T.G. Sitharam said in Belagavi on Friday.

Youth should imbibe the spirit of the new National Education Policy which promotes entrepreneurship. They should set up industries and service sector companies and contribute to the growth of the economy, he said.

He was delivering the convocation address at the 22nd convocation of the VTU.

He expressed happiness over the number of students taking up research in VTU. “I am pleased to see that over 700 students received their Ph.Ds today,” he said.

He asked youth to focus on creating jobs by monetising innovative technology. They should solve the problem of unemployment by becoming job creators rather than job seekers, he said.

He said that the NEP focused on modern teaching methods such as online teaching tools. This will enable students get education and training irrespective of where they are situated. Technology will help them take up routine and non-traditional training and help them engage in research and development.

He urged youth to make use of technological promotion schemes of the Union government and other agencies. “Some of you should consider research as a full-time profession which can help the economy and society in general,” he said.

Today’s youth should understand and adopt the ideology and principles preached by Swami Vivekananda, Prof. Sitharam added.