Imbibe Constitutional values, students of law told

November 27, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Students of law should first imbibe Constitutional values in their lives, as they are going to become protectors of law, High Court judge Ramachandra D. Huddar has said.

Inaugurating a Constitution Day programme at Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) in Hubballi on Monday, he called upon students of law to read thoroughly and work relentlessly as they have to protect the law.

Elaborating on the framing of the Constitution, he said: “Relentless work by the framers of the Constitution finally resulted in the making in 1949 of a comprehensive Constitution the Preamble of which assures to provide us justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. It was adopted on November 26, 1949 and that day is celebrated as Constitution Day.”

Referring to the process that led to the adoption of the Indian national flag, he said that before adopting the Indian flag, a question arose about the symbol to be added in the flag and B.R. Ambedkar suggested the inclusion of Asoka Chakra in the flag.

And, he also suggested provisions to eradicate untouchability from Indian society, which were included in the Constitution, he said.

Referring to Succession rights, he said that earlier women were not being given Succession rights and they were given rights only after the Constitution became effective in 1950. “The Hindu Succession Act 1956 provides for women’s Succession rights. This is how the Constitution plays a very vital role in social development,” he said.

Presiding over the function, Vice-Chancellor of KSLU C. Basavaraju said that acting as per law, many social evils have been eradicated and consequently, boosting the hope of the marginalised sections to be treated equally in getting justice in the eyes of law.

KSLU Registrar Anuradha Vastrad, Dean G.B. Patil, Registrar (Evaluation) Ratna R. Bharamagoudar, Syndicate members Vasantha Ladva and S.N. Parande were present.