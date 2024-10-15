ADVERTISEMENT

Imams, muezzins demand higher honorarium

Published - October 15, 2024 06:51 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kalaburagi district unit of Imam and Muezzin Organisation has urged the State government to increase honorarium for imams and muezzins in all mosques across the State.

Addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, founder-president of the organisation Syed Hussain Rizvi demanded that the State government increase their monthly allowance to at least ₹18,000 from ₹4,000 and that of muezzins to at least ₹14,000 from ₹3,000.

He said that the Delhi government is providing monthly honorarium of ₹18,000 for imams and ₹14,000 for muezzins, whereas the honorarium paid to imams and muezzins is very less, as the governments in the State have not increased it in all these years.

The members of the organization demanded housing facilities and free health care facilities for imams and muezzins. They also urged the government to introduce student scholarships that include free education for children of imams and muezzins and also, widow pension to provide financial help to widows of imams and muezzins.

