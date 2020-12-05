IMA scam: Roshan Baig granted bail

Two weeks after his arrest, former Minister R. Roshan Baig, an accused in the I Monetary Advisory investment scam, was granted conditional bail by a special court on Saturday.

The court directed him to cooperate with the investigation and report to the CBI headquarters on the second and fourth Monday of every month.

He was also directed not to threaten witnesses, surrender his passport and intimate the court if he changes his address. While submitting his plea for bail, Mr. Baig’s advocate informed the court that his client was unwell, having recently undergone an angiogram and that he was cooperating with the investigation.

He said that the investigation into the case is almost complete and that almost all the accused in the case have been granted bail, barring Mohammed Mansoor Khan, managing director and CEO of the IMA Group of companies.

The CBI, after detaining Mr. Baig for questioning for several hours and raiding his residence, had arrested the former Congress Minister on November 22. He is accused of taking ₹400 crore from Mansoor Khan to promote the investment firm using his political connections and media business.