IMA scam: Patil rejects demand for CBI probe

Rejecting the BJP’s demand for handing over the multi-crore IMA scam to the Central Bureau of Inverstigation, Home Minister M.B. Patil on Monday said the Special Investigation Team team constituted by the State government was competent to handle the case.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, he questioned the reasons behind the BJP’s trust in the central investigating agency that the saffron party “used to abhor” under the UPA regime.

Mr. Patil said he had complete faith in the capability of the State police to handle the case. He also said he was aware the path the issue would take if handed over to the CBI.

He said there was no question of sparing anybody involved in the scam.

The main aim of the State government is to ensure all the investors get back their money and to confiscate the property of the scamsters.

Referring to the politicians being named by the BJP for their alleged involvement in the scam, Mr. Patil said it is improper to name anybody before they figure on the charge-sheet.