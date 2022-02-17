IMA scam: CM promises action against IPS officers

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday told the Legislative Council that action would be taken against all IPS officers accused of complicity in the multi-crore IMA scam.

Responding to a question by BJP member N. Ravikumar, Mr. Bommai said the CBI had sought permission to prosecute IPS officers Hemanth Nimbalkar and Ajay Hillori on December 18, 2019, and Government gave permission on September 9, 2020.

Mr. Ravikumar said that though action had been taken against lower level officials, there has been no action against senior officers.

The department has been asked to initiate disciplinary action against the officers. He also pointed out that Mr. Nimbalkar had questioned the prosecution sanction in the High Court, which has stayed it. “The CBI has questioned the High Court order in the Supreme Court.” With respect to Mr. Hillori , permission has been sought from Ministry of Home Affairs to prosecute him under Prevention of Corruption Act in July 26, 2021, and action would be initiated after getting the permission from MHA.