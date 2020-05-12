Karnataka

IMA opposes sealing private hospitals

The State unit of Indian Medical Association (IMA) has taken strong exception to sealing of private hospitals if any patient from there tests positive for COVID-19.

IMA State president Madhusudan Kariganur said while institutions such as NIMHANS and AIIMS had closed down their out-patient departments, most private hospitals, even in rural areas, have continued to function as usual. “Without adequate PPE kits and N95 masks, we are taking the risk of attending patients, some of whom may be carriers of the virus. Six private hospitals have been sealed down in Bengaluru in the last one month on charges of not taking adequate precautions, which is unfair,” he said.

IMA secretary Srinivas S. said as per the guidelines, there was no need to seal the hospitals for days. “The hospitals can be disinfected and reopened within 24 hours. Let the close contacts of patients be quarantined,” he said. He said the issue was discussed at the national level. “We have also discussed it with the State COVID-19 expert committee and will soon meet Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar,” he said.

Meanwhile, Health Minister B. Sriramulu has called for a meeting with private hospitals on Wednesday.

