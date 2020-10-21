IMA case: HC unhappy over advocates sharing login credentials with litigants

Bengaluru

21 October 2020 22:49 IST

With several litigants logging in, video conference disconnects during hearing

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday expressed displeasure over conduct of certain advocates of sharing login ID and password for the video conference (VC) hearing session, on the petitions related to I Monetary Advisory (IMA) group of companies. With a large number of litigants logging in, the VC link was automatically disconnected during the course of hearing due to user-overload.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi told the advocates that technical team had informed that link was disconnected as a large number of litigants/private individuals had logged in to VC hearing session, login credentials for which were shared only with the advocates concerned.

“Who shared the link with the litigants? Link was disconnected as a large number of litigants logged into VC hearing. If litigants want to watch proceedings, they can remain present in the offices of the advocates. They can’t join VC hearing in this manner. This kind of indiscipline cannot be tolerated...,” Chief Justice told the advocates, who had joined the VC hearing for the IMA case in the afternoon session of the court.

The Bench later requested the advocates, representing petitioners in IMA case, not to share login ID and password with the litigant while indicating the litigants can be allowed to watch proceedings in the offices of the advocates.

Serious view

Meanwhile, the Bench said that it would view very seriously if the State government failed to release by November 3 the non-salary grant for the office of the Competent Authority, appointed as per the provisions of the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments Act, for the IMA cases. The grant is required to release amount for purchase of office equipment/stationery, outsourcing of vehicles for officers and payments towards forensic audit, videography, valuers, etc.

“The State government cannot neglect the competent authority appointed as per the law,” the Bench made it clear.

The Bench also directed the government to make payment of ₹12 lakh to the Central Bureau of Investigation towards expenses incurred to procure hardware gadgets for storing of data related to IMA cases.