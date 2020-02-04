IMA case: CBI books five police officers, including Nimbalkar and Hilori

The CBI has registered an FIR against five police officers, including IGP Hemanth Nimbalkar and DCP Ajay Hilori, in connection with the multi-crore IMA scam, charging them under various sections of Prevention of Corruption Act.

The FIR has been filed after getting sanction prosecution accord from the State government last week. The other officers named in the FIR include the then Inspector M. Ramesh and Sub-Inspector Gowri Shankar, working at Commercial Street police station, and E.B. Sridhara, Deputy Superintendent of Police, CID Economic Offence Wing.

Mohamed Mansoor Khan and three directors, including Nizamuddin, Vaseem and Arshad Khan, are also mentioned in the FIR. The CBI also mentioned other unknown government servants and private parties and further probe might includes their names.

The CBI in the FIR stated that since 2016, the Reserve Bank of India, which came to know about the IMA irregularities, asked the the then DCP East Mr. Hilori to conduct a probe and submit a report. Mr. Hilori in nexus with the Commercial Street police did not conduct proper inquiry and closed the case on August 2016, giving clean chit to IMA.

The case was later referred to the CID in July 2018, and the Investigating officer Mr. Sridhara was appointed as an inquiry officer, who gave a clean chit to the company on January 2019.

Mr. Nimbalkar, the then IG (CID-EOW), forwarded the report to the DGP, asserting that the inquiry did not find any wrongdoing on the part of the company, helping the IMA to continue its fraudulent activities unabated.

The above acts disclosed the accused officers’ concerted effort to protect the interest of Mohamed Mansoor Khan, instead of protecting the interest of the depositors, the FIR said.