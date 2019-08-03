IMA case: Ajay Hilori questioned

A senior IPS officer was questioned over the multi-crore I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam on Friday. Ajay Hilori, commandant of Karnataka State Reserve Police, appeared before the Special Investigation Team probing the case and was questioned for several hours.

He was Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) in 2017 when the State-level Coordination Committee on economic offences flagged IMA. Mr. Hilori, then leading the division in which IMA offices were located, led an inquiry into the firm and allegedly gave it a clean chit. “He has denied all these allegations that he helped IMA founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan cover up the scam,” said a source.

The SIT summoned Mr. Hilori, as well as the sub-divisional ACP and Commercial Street police station inspector, both named Ramesh, for allegedly covering up the scam. The latter two are scheduled to appear for questioning on Saturday. Sources said that during his custody with the Enforcement Directorate, Mansoor, who is now in judicial custody, named several officers, including senior policemen, who helped him out by accepting bribes. However, the SIT is yet to get his custody.

Hospitalised

Mansoor was admitted to Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Science and Research on Friday after he complained of chest pain. He had been remanded in judicial custody by a city court on Thursday with directions to the prison officials to get a medical test done at the hospital. “We produced him in the hospital, where doctors conducted several tests and recommended his hospitalisation,” a senior prison officer said.

The SIT wanted to file a body warrant petition seeking his custody on Friday, but its plans have now hit a roadblock.