I’m willing to give up post, says Savadi

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi said here on Saturday that he was ready to resign and make way for others if the party asked him to do so.

He was reacting to reports that the former Minister R. Shankar had said he could not be denied ministership though he had not contested elections, as Mr. Savadi, who had lost an election in the past, had been made Deputy Chief Minister. He said the Chief Minister had the supreme authority about Cabinet expansion and he would take a decision about including migrants who lost elections. He added that Cabinet expansion may happen within a week.

He said there was no truth in the allegation that the migrants were emotionally blackmailing the Chief Minister. “We have regard for leaders such as A.H. Vishwanath and N. Nagaraju (MTB) who brought the BJP to power. They were defeated by misfortune. They can have the desire to be part of the ministry. There is nothing wrong with it,” he said.