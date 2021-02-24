I’m ready to give Ballari charge to Sriramulu, says Anand Singh

Responding to Ballari MLA G. Somashekhar Reddy, who had recently demanded Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to replace Infrastructure Development & Wakf Minister B.S. Anand Singh with Social Welfare Minister B. Sriramulu as incharge of Ballari district, Mr. Singh expressed his readiness to quit his post for Mr. Sriramulu.
“If Mr. Reddy wants to replace me with Mr. Sriramulu as Ballari in-charge Minister, I am ready. I would wholeheartedly welcome Mr. Sriramulu’s appointment as Ballari in-charge Minister. I am very particular that either Mr. Sriramulu or I be the in-charge Minister. I won’t accept a third person for the job. If somebody from outside who doesn’t know about Ballari is appointed, development would be hampered. If anybody attempts to replace me other than Mr. Sriramulu, I will meet the Chief Minister and request him to let me continue in the post,” Mr. Singh told media representatives in Ballari on Tuesday.
When asked whether he would accept Mr. Reddy for the post, Mr. Singh said that only Ministers were eligible for the post and Mr. Reddy was not a Minister. “If the Chief Minister inducts Mr. Reddy into the Council of Ministers and then hands over the Ballari in charge, I don’t have any problem,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath