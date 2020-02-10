I’m not ready to accept post of chairperson of board or corporation: Vishwanath

The former Minister A.H. Vishwanath on Sunday said it was inappropriate to consider a person like him who had political experience for the post of chairperson of a State-run boards or corporations.

He told reporters after casting his vote in the Hunsur City Municipal Council (CMC) election that people like him, who had served as Ministers, should not be considered for such posts.

“I am also not ready to accept it,” said Mr. Vishwanath, who is seeking a berth in the B.S. Yediyurappa Ministry.

He, however, said he would not find anything wrong if MLA for Athani Mahesh Kumathalli was made the chairperson of a board or corporation.

Mr. Kumathalli had not yet served as a Minister, Mr. Vishwanath said, and added that if he was appointment as chairperson of a board or corporation, it would help him learn the ropes of administration in a public office.

Mr. Vishwanath said he had complete faith in Mr. Yediyurappa’s assurance to him. He is hoping for a nomination to the Legislative Council and becoming a Minister by this June.

He described Mr. Yediyurappa as an experienced administrator who would present a good budget for the State, which would also be favourable to farmers. If sought, Mr. Vishwanath said he would give his suggestions to the Chief Minister on budget preparation.

On the Hunsur CMC polls, he said the BJP had very limited strength in the town and whatever seats the party wins would have to be considered as gains. He hoped that the party would win enough seats to capture power in the CMC.