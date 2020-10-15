I’m in quarantine but have told officers how to handle it: Karjol

In an apparent response to Kalaburagi Congress leaders Sharan Prakash Patil, B.R. Patil and others who in a press conference said that district in-charge Minister Govind M. Karol was insensitive to flood-hit people by not paying a visit to flood-hit areas, Mr. Karjol said that he was in home quarantine after being infected with COVID-19.

In a press note released soon after the press conference of the Congress leaders, Mr. Karjol said that he was in home quarantine on the advice of doctors after he and his family members were infected with COVID-19.: “I am presently in home quarantine and, hence, I am not able to visit flood-hit areas in Kalaburagi and Vijayapura districts. I am, however, in constant touch with Deputy Commissioners of Kalaburagi and Vijayapura and other officers. I am constantly getting reports on the flood situation in Kalaburagi and Vijayapura districts and giving directions on what should be done for handling it. I have directed the officers concerned to take necessary steps to establish relief centres to ensure that flood-hit people get all basic needs such as food, water and shelter. I have also directed the officers to immediately undertake a survey to assess the loss of crops and property caused by floods and pay compensation. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa also conducted a video conference with the Deputy Commissioners of the flood-hit districts and directed them to take precautionary measures and pay compensation to the flood victim,”

He also appealed to the flood-hit people not to panic and assured them of the government standing with them.