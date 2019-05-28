I’m firm in my decision to resign: Prajwal

Prajwal Revanna, who was elected MP for Hassan, has said he is firm In his decision to resign and pave the way for his grandfather and JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda to contest from Hassan.

Speaking to presspersons in Belur on Monday, Mr. Prajwal said he will take oath as MP on June 4 and then take a delegation of party leaders from Hassan to Mr. Gowda to convince him of his resignation. “I am firm in my decision. Mr. Gowda should be in Parliament to represent the State,” he said.

Reacting to BJP leader A. Manju’s statement that his decision to resign was only a gimmick, Mr. Prajwal said: “Amidst a wave in favour of the BJP, the JD(S) has won by more than 1.4 lakh votes. People know who will bring development to the district,” he said.