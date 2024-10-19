I’m confident of becoming the Chief Minister again, says Kumaraswamy

H.D. Kumaraswamy, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel and Mandya MP, on Saturday, October 19, predicted the fall of Siddaramaiah government and added that the discontented Congress MLAs and the people of Karnataka will throw the government out.

Speaking to reporters after the valedictory of the two-day Mega Job Fair held in Mandya, he said the Congress government will not last till 2028. “Many Congress MLAs are unhappy and their dissatisfaction against the Siddaramaiah-led government may set off any time. Let us wait and watch. But we are not trying to topple this government,” he said.

The former CM claimed that the government’s “lackadaisical attitude” has prevented the ruling MLAs from going to the villages and meeting the people. The MLAs are themselves upset over the way the government was functioning. The MLAs may soon target the government and it will eventually fall, he claimed.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said the government will not last till 2028 and there is no doubt about this and expressed confidence that the people of Karnataka will give him another chance to become the Chief Minister. “I am confident about it. This opportunity may come before 2028. I am not an astrologer but I am telling this with confidence,” he replied.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said the people will decide at an appropriate time. “Anything can happen if the people wish. Even today, I am urging the people of Karnataka to give me an opportunity to become the Chief Minister for a full five years. My 14-month term as the Chief Minister in the coalition government lacked a free hand. Yet people of Karnataka have not forgotten the pro-people programmes he initiated during the 14-month rule,” he maintained.

If a chance is given, I can give good governance. I want to give programmes where the people can be able to earn ₹10,000 a month instead of waiting for ₹2,000 what the Congress government gives. I am confident even today that the people of Karnataka will give another chance to me soon. I am sure that opportunity may come before 2028. I am not an optimist,” he replied to reporters’ queries.

In response to the questions, the Union Minister said he has not organised the job mela in Mandya to gratify people. “I don’t need certificates from others. I know my responsibilities and function accordingly,” he said, while lashing out at the Congress leaders for their jibe at him over the mela.

The former CM said he had proposed the Disneyland project in 2018 with over 50,000 job opportunities. “We had also proposed to install the statue of Cauvery at the KRS dam. The project was halted after my government fell. Let us wait and see what this government is up to with regard to the project. It should not take up work which is anti-farmer. Our farmers must get water first,” he demanded.

