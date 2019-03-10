‘I’m a better Hindu than BJP leaders’

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who recently stoked controversy with his remark about people with tilaks, said on Saturday that he was a “better Hindu than any BJP leader”.
Speaking at Hubballi airport, he said Hindutva means a person with humanity. “I am a person with humanity. I am a better Hindu than any BJP person,” he said.
He courted controversy earlier this week when, in an apparent jibe at the radical right, he said he was “scared of people who wear tilaks”. Led by the BJP, this led to an online campaign where the senior Congress leader was described as “anti-Hindu.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor