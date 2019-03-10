‘I’m a better Hindu than BJP leaders’

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who recently stoked controversy with his remark about people with tilaks, said on Saturday that he was a “better Hindu than any BJP leader”.

Speaking at Hubballi airport, he said Hindutva means a person with humanity. “I am a person with humanity. I am a better Hindu than any BJP person,” he said.

He courted controversy earlier this week when, in an apparent jibe at the radical right, he said he was “scared of people who wear tilaks”. Led by the BJP, this led to an online campaign where the senior Congress leader was described as “anti-Hindu.”