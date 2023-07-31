ADVERTISEMENT

ILS equipment tested successfully at Sambra

July 31, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The all-woman crew of IndiGo that tested ILS equipment successfully at the airport in Sambra, Belagavi, on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A private airline successfully conducted a test usage of the Instrument Landing System (ILS) equipment in Belagavi on Monday, to help aircraft land and take off in inclement weather and at night.

Officers of IndiGo tested ILS equipment for their A320 aircraft that left Hyderabad to reach Belagavi in rainy weather. The aircraft left Hyderabad at 8.50 a.m. and reached Sambra in Belagavi at 10 a.m.

The aircraft was piloted also by an all-woman crew, officers at Sambra said.

ILS is a radio-based technology that helps pilots guide flights by providing them X and Y coordinates for horizontal and vertical movements.

Airports Authority of India officials installed ILS at the airport in Sambra recently. Work on renovating the airport started in 2019. A second round of expansion is expected. The State government has said that it will seek additional land for expansion work.

