Illumination, Sound and Light Programme to resume at palace

Mysuru

23 July 2021 20:16 IST

The Mysuru palace will begin glowing again from this Sunday after a three-and-a-half month-long hiatus.

It will be illuminated between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on all Sundays and general holidays from July 25, Deputy Director of Mysuru Palace Board T.S. Subramanya said in a statement here on Friday.

Illumination had been suspended since April 10, 2021, due to the restrictions imposed in the wake of spread of COVID-19.

Already, Mysuru palace had been thrown open to the general public from July 5. The public can visit the premises between 10 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. after purchasing tickets from the counters at the entrance gate or through the official website of Mysuru Palace www.mysorepalace.gov.in

The Sound and Light programme will also be resumed from July 26. A statement from the Deputy Director of Mysuru Palace Board said it will be held from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday to Friday and from 7 p.m. to 9.15 p.m on Saturdays.

The resumption comes following a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in Mysuru and the rest of the State.

However, tourists entering the palace will have to maintain COVID-19 appropriate behaviour that includes wearing of mask and maintaining social distance.