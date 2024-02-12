‘Illuminate 2.0’ to narrate stories of engineering innovations

February 12, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - MYSURU

The second edition of ‘Illuminate 2.0’, a tribute to engineering innovation and an initiative of L&T Technology Services Limited and the National Institute of Engineering (NIE), will be held on February 17 at the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) Convocation Hall in Mysuru. The event promises to showcase India’s trailblazing innovations and technological marvels, the organisers said.

The event’s speaker line-up includes Ramesh K.S., Senior vice-president, Ather Energy, who will decode the Cornerstones of Ather Energy’s Electric Vehicle Design, and Mukesh Raval, Advisory Specialist at Larsen & Toubro , who will reveal the intriguing story behind the design and construction of the world’s tallest statue-the Statue of Unity.

The event is set to draw a diverse and distinguished audience comprising scientists, engineers, industry leaders, government dignitaries, academia, and students.

A press release said the NIE has established 14 Centres of Excellence (CoE) in collaboration with the industry and alumni to enrich research and consultancy activities and to make the course curriculum more contemporary and effective.

‘Illuminate 2.0’ marks a collaboration between LTTS, a leader in engineering and R and D services, and the NIE to foster a spirit of excellence that aims to highlight modern engineering advancements and offer insights from both industry and academia. This platform provides an opportunity for sharing technical knowledge and expertise from leading practitioners reshaping the global engineering landscape, the release added.

In the release, Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Board Member at L&T Technology Services stated, “Engineering innovation plays a critical role in shaping our collective future. With ‘Illuminate 2.0’, we aim to shine a light on the exemplary efforts of national trailblazers who are driving forward these technological advancements. Following a successful inaugural edition, both L & T Technology Services (LTTS) and the NIE are poised to propel this celebration of engineering excellence to even greater heights.”

Rohini Nagapadma, Principal, NIE said, “Illuminate serves as an important platform for students to gain insights from leading practitioners who are redefining the global engineering landscape. The direct industry-academia engagement fostered by this event is invaluable for budding engineers.”

In its inaugural edition in 2023, Illuminate featured Mylswamy Annadurai, the renowned former ISRO scientist affectionately known as the ‘Moon Man of India’, and the innovative Sudhanshu Mani, the man behind the conceptualisation of the revolutionary ‘Vande Bharat’ express trains.

