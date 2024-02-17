GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Illuminate 2.0’ highlights new frontiers of technology

February 17, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Rohini Nagapadma, Principal, NIE, Mysuru, inaugurating ‘Illuminate 2.0’ conducted in association with LTTS, on Saturday. Resource persons from LTTS and speakers are also present.

Rohini Nagapadma, Principal, NIE, Mysuru, inaugurating ‘Illuminate 2.0’ conducted in association with LTTS, on Saturday. Resource persons from LTTS and speakers are also present. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

‘Illuminate 2.0’, an initiative by L&T Technology Services Limited and the National Institute of Engineering (NIE) in Mysuru, held in the city on Saturday brought together industry leaders and innovators to share insights and perspectives from the world of technology, innovation and engineering excellence.

Speakers included K.S. Ramesh, senior vice president of Ather Energy, and A. Thiagarajan, project specialist - Statue of Unity, L&T Construction sharing their experiences with the audience.

The event featured immersive and interactive sessions and Mr. Ramesh highlighted the growing impact and sustainability benefits of electric vehicles, emphasising their potential to revolutionise the global mobility industry.

Mr. Thiagarajan shared the story behind the design and construction of the world’s tallest statue -the Statue of Unity and threw light on the transformative technologies and initiative adopted during its construction.

A release said the audience, comprising scientists, engineers, industry leaders, government dignitaries, academia, and students. There was also an interaction moderated by Rajeev Gupta, CFO of L&T Technology Services Limited wherein the speakers spoke on the role of engineering in designing, developing, and optimising processes for significant growth without compromising performance, quality, or reliability.

The resource persons also urged the youth and the young engineers to follow their passion for achieving new heights, the release added.

Abhishek Sinha, COO and board member at L&T Technology Services said, “Through illuminate, our flagship industry-academia interface initiative, LTTS aspires to fulfil its commitment toward promoting excellence and a spirit of innovation among young engineers, aspiring technologists, and the public’’.

Rohini Nagapadma, principal, NIE, Mysuru, said the meaningful engagements around the role of science and engineering in society by the speakers was inspiring to the students and provided a firsthand account of ingenuity and innovation that was shaping India’s growth story.

