Illicit liquor: Foreigner held

Bengaluru

06 April 2021 00:43 IST

The Hennur police have arrested a 46-year-old Nigerian national who was allegedly running a liquor outlet illegally.

The accused, Jhohans Viuwinghiferi Kenigay, allegedly attacked the police with a machete and tried to escape in a the car to avoid getting arested. However, the Hoysala patrolling vehicle intercepted the car. The accused was running the illegal liquor outlet in a shed in Horamavu. The police said a majority of his customers were African nationals. Based on a tip-off, a police team went to the spot and seized the outlet, recovering 103 litres of liquor bottles. The accused was booked under the Excise Act and for assaulting a government servant while on duty.

