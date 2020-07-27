Illegal transportation and slaughteringof cattle to attract stringent action

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh on Monday directed the departments concerned to ensure that there is no illegal slaughtering of cattle during the ensuing festival season. Cattle cannot be slaughtered in violation of Acts and rules framed by the government, she said and directed the departments to initiate stringent action against violators.

Chairing a meeting here, Ms. Rupesh asked the Animal Husbandry Department to print and circulate pamphlets at gram panchayat level regarding the steps to be taken while slaughtering cattle. She said that only an assistant director or the chief veterinary medical officer was authorised to issue permits for cattle transportation and asked the officials to give attention to this rule.

She said that there could be instances of illegal transportation and slaughter of cows, calves, camels and other animals during Bakrid and other festivals. Transportation and slaughter in violation of rules should not be allowed, she cautioned.

At the same time, Ms. Rupesh urged the general public not to take the law into their own hands while confronting those involved in illegal transportation/slaughtering of cattle. They should immediately alert the police. Stringent action would be taken against those taking the law into their own hands, she warned.

She urged officials to coax people not to offer prayers in prayer halls during the festival in the backdrop of COVID-19. She asked the police to conduct peace meetings at every police station to enlighten people against offering mass prayers and also, mass gatherings. Adequate barricading and other safety measures should be provided near prayer halls so as not to inconvenience people while allowing smooth flow of traffic, Ms. Rupesh said.