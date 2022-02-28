Illegal sand mining continues in Shivamogga

Hosanagar taluk unit of Jan Sangrama Parishat complained Shivamogga district administration that illegal sand mining was been carried out at ecologically sensitive areas in the Western Ghats.

Girish Achar, taluk president of the organization, said for the last two months hundreds of loads of sand had been extracted. Heavy machinery had been hired to load trucks, causing a huge loss to the state exchequer, besides harming the environment.

He said the illegal activity was rampant in the backwater of Sharavathi, spread over Halusale Malavallil, Echalukoppa, Manasatte and other villages. The check-posts set up at Suduru, Kumsi and Battemallappa, had not been able to stop the illegal activity.

The officers concerned had not responded to the issue, even after being informed about it, he said.

He has submitted his complaint to officers of Mines and Geology, Superintendent of Police, Revenue Department and the Forest Department.