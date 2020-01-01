Illegal power, road connections given to Jesus statue site: Ashok

Amidst a raging controversy over allotment of land for the Jesus Christ statue atop the Kapalabetta in Kanakapura taluk, Revenue Minister R. Ashok has said that authorities have illegally provided electricity connection and laid a two-km road to the site.

Addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, Mr. Ashok said officials have inspected the spot where the trust had undertaken works of the statue and orally informed him that the trust had suspended the work. A borewell was drilled illegally atop the hill by the trust. Authorities have also laid a road for transporting materials to the site, he said.

Mr. Ashok said his department would take action based on a written report to be submitted by officials. Meanwhile, the work on the statue has come to a halt after spot inspection. Police personnel have been deployed at the site.

The Minister said 10 acres of gomala land had been allotted for construction of the Jesus statue during the H.D. Kumaraswamy government. Following the controversy, the State government has transferred Kanakapura tahsildar Anandaiah. Yelandur Tahsildar Varsha has been posted to Kanakapura.