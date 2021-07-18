Illegal mining: Sumalatha meets Governor Gehlot

Bengaluru

18 July 2021 01:26 IST

Sumalatha, MP from Mandya, on Saturday called on Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and urged him to take steps to stop illegal stone quarrying in around the Krishna Raja Sagar in Mandya district to ensure the safety of the dam.

She appealed to the Governor “to look into issues to protect the very structure of KRS reservoir and towards ceasing those activities hazardous to human and livestock habitation due to illegal mining blasts and relevant transport activities”.

She noted the Supreme Court’s historic judgment pertaining to the safety of KRS and said, “It appears there is uninterrupted illegal mining and blast occurrences dawn and dusk, creating unrest in the denizens of the region.”

The MP, who a couple of days ago visited the dam site, claimed illegal mining activity had caused pollution, environmental hazards to human habitation, livestock fodder scarcity, lack of potable water, and even damaged houses in nearby villages.