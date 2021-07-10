Video of DKS ‘slapping’ party worker goes viral

It was shot when he was in Mandya

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar found himself at the centre of a controversy after a video purportedly showing him slapping a party worker went viral.

The video was apparently shot when the Congress leader visited Mandya to check on the health of ailing veteran farmers’ leader G. Made Gowda on Friday.

Mr. Shivakumar, who is seen surrounded by party workers, suddenly hits one of them jostling next to him for keeping his hand on his shoulder. The party worker quickly moves away and disappears into the crowd while Mr. Shivakumar is seen reprimanding him for keeping his hand on his shoulder.

The video drew criticism from the BJP. The party’s State unit BJP4Karnataka tweeted that it was unpardonable for the State leader of a national party to hit a person in public.