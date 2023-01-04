Illegal mining case: CBI moves HC over delay by State govt. to approve process for attaching Janardhana Reddy’s additional properties

January 04, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday moved the High Court of Karnataka seeking a direction to the Karnataka government to expeditiously consider its plea -- pending since August, 2022 -- for grant of approval to move the special court in Bengaluru for attaching certain additional properties belonging to former Minister G. Janardhana Reddy, who is the prime accused in an illegal mining case.

In its petition, the CBI has said that it had submitted a representation to the State Chief Secretary way back on August 30, 2022, seeking approval under the provisions of the Criminal Law Amendment Ordinance, 1944, to move the Special Court for attaching the identified additional properties acquired by Mr. Reddy in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States.

‘Govt. failed to act’

Mr. Reddy is making “hectic efforts” to sell these properties, estimated value of which is around ₹19.14 crore, the CBI has claimed, while complaining that the Karnataka government has failed to act on its representation. The CBI also said that it has requested authorities in Telangana not to register documents of such properties.

It has been pointed out in the CBI’s petition that it had filed charge sheet in 2013 against Mr. Reddy for allegedly causing a loss of ₹198 crore to the Karnataka exchequer by carrying out illegal mining and transport of iron ore through his companies, Obulapuram Mining Company Ltd. and Associated Mining Company Ltd., after conducting investigation on the directions of the apex court.

The CBI has stated that it had filed similar representation to the Karnataka government in 2015 to seek attachment of his properties, estimated value of which was then around ₹65.05 crore. After the government granted approval in June 2016, the CBI in July 2015 filed an application before the Special Court in Bengaluru seeking attachment of those properties.

However, the CBI pointed out that the application filed in 2015 was kept pending before the Special Court, before which the trial is pending against Mr. Reddy and other accused. After repeated reminders, the Special Court on March 29, 2022, passed an order asking Mr. Reddy to adduce his evidence on CBI’s application for attachment of properties.

200 additional properties

Stating that the CBI had continued its effort to trace more properties of Mr. Reddy and his family, it has been pointed out in the petition that the agency has now identified around 200 additional properties owned by him and his family members in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and hence, filed representation before the Karnataka government in August last year seeking approval to move the Special Court for attachment of these properties.