Illegal layouts coming up around Hassan: Revanna

Former Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna, on Thursday, alleged that officers of Hassan Urban Development Authority were allowing many illegal layouts to come up on the outskirts of the city.

At a press conference, Mr. Revanna said the officers had been allowing layouts without even checking the availability of power supply and drinking water supply. “I have never seen such collapse of administration in my 21-year career as a legislator,” he said.

Many officers, after allowing illegal layouts, had been taking ‘cut’ from the builders in the form of a portion of developed land. “If they continue with this conduct, some of them will end up in jail”, he said.

The Panchayat Development Officers of panchayats close to Hassan city had joined hands with builders to make money. They were allowing layout formation ignoring the rules and guidelines, he alleged.

Legislative session

The JD(S) leader criticised the Congress for raising the CD-scam issue during the legislative session. “People in rural areas are facing difficulty without sufficient supply of drinking water. But, the Congress discussed the CD issue. They did not allow the JD(S) to raise the issues concerning the public”, he added.