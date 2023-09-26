HamberMenu
Illegal land grant in Mudigere: FIR filed against two tahsildars, two officials

September 26, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A complaint has been filed against four officials of the Revenue Department, including two tahsildars who earlier worked in Mudigere taluk, on charges of granting government land, ignoring all norms.

Mudigere tahsildar Y. Thippeswamy filed the complaint with Mudigere police against H.M. Ramesh, who earlier worked as tahsildar of Mudigere, Palayya, who was shirastedar in Mudigere, now working as tahsildar of Hosadruga, Girish N.N., and Nethravathi, Village Administrative Officers of Chikkamagaluru. Mr. Ramesh has been waiting for his posting.

The accused granted land to several people, including those residing in neighbouring Kerala, ignoring all the set rules and procedures. Following complaints of irregularities in granting land to the bagair hukum cultivators in Mudigere taluk, Rajesh H.D., Assistant Commissioner of Chikkamagaluru sub-division, conducted the inquiry and cancelled several grant orders. The officials allegedly granted land without verifying documents.

Among those who got the land granted are Hubrat Vaz Naik, Anthoni J.D. Pinto, A.M.L. Vaj, Jose Fin Suniti Kamath, Josna Kasargod, Sheela Albu, Shirella Dsouza. It is said that the applications did not come before the bagair hukum committee, and of the beneficiaries, a few are said to have settled abroad for several years. The police have taken Girish N.N and Nethravathi into custody.

The Revenue Department is conducting an inquiry into alleged irregularities in the grant of land in Kadur and Mudigere taluks. More than 6,000 acres of land are said to have been granted without following the mandatory procedure in the two taluks. Earlier, a tahsildar was arrested in connection with the irregularities in Kadur taluk.

